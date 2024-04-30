President Ruto convenes special cabinet meeting as floods deaths nears 170

President William Ruto will on Tuesday morning chair a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the flood situation in the country. The floods have killed nearly 170 people in the last month, says Isaac Mwaura, spoke person for the government.

Early on Monday, about 45 people had been confirmed dead when their villages were washed away near Mai Mahiu, which is about 60km (37 miles) from the capital, Nairobi. But the Kenya Red Cross says the number is higher, with 50 people killed.

President Ruto told the media that his government's response to the floods has been criticized as slow by local governments. The president however defended his government's actions. He said they would talk about more ways to help with the floods in their meeting on Tuesday.

When asked if the floods would be declared a national disaster right away, President Ruto said his first job was to make sure affected areas get what they need.

According to experts, more rains are expected in the East African country. Due to this, the government has decided to keep schools closed. More than 130,000 people have had to leave their homes because of the floods. Many are staying in schools for shelter.