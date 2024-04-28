Welcome to Africanews

More rain expected in Kenya where weeks of floods have left scores dead

Residents rescue a woman who was caught during heavy rain in Nairobi's Mathare slum   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Kenya

At least 70 people have died in Kenya since mid-March as heavy rain and flooding have continued across the country.

In eastern Makueni County, eight bodies were retrieved on Saturday from a river after the truck they were traveling in was swept off a submerged bridge.

"We’re just waiting for the water to subside so that the young men here can check for bodies that might have been stuck in the sand below the water, so that they can be retrieved," said Veronicah Mwende.

Residents say the truck was carrying more than 30 people.

"Almost 20 people were swept away by floods into the river, 11 people were saved. This morning we were able to pull out the lorry," said resident Mark Mutunga.

Kenya seen weeks of rain and severe flooding, including in the capital, Nairobi, and in the country's western and central regions. And citizens have been warned to brace for “even heavier rainfall”.

The above-average rains have caused widespread destruction affecting over 100 thousand people, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure, schools, homes, and small businesses.

