Disunited Union Sportive of Douala

Arguably the best Cameroonian club side in history, Union sportive of Douala a one time national treasure today represents a shadow of its past. Nasara Gamakai in crisis, we take you over to Douala for the details.
A series of top rated derbies on the continent as we take you to Zambia where Zanaco and Zesco united crossed the sword over the weekend, Supersports united beaten at home by Sundowns and we shall also look at the Senegalese top flight plus what made news in Liberian football over the weekend.
Customarily we take you to Europe where African players as the case will be every weekend scored goals in some of the top five European leagues, Mo Salah stole the show at Anfield as Liverpool silenced Manchester united 2-0 on Sunday.
