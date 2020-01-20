Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

Disunited Union Sportive of Douala

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Football Planet

Arguably the best Cameroonian club side in history, Union sportive of Douala a one time national treasure today represents a shadow of its past. Nasara Gamakai in crisis, we take you over to Douala for the details.

A series of top rated derbies on the continent as we take you to Zambia where Zanaco and Zesco united crossed the sword over the weekend, Supersports united beaten at home by Sundowns and we shall also look at the Senegalese top flight plus what made news in Liberian football over the weekend.
 
Customarily we take you to Europe where African players as the case will be every weekend scored goals in some of the top five European leagues, Mo Salah stole the show at Anfield as Liverpool silenced Manchester united 2-0 on Sunday. 

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..