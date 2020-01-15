Algerian president reaches out to opposition [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
The Algerian president has launched a round of meetings with several opposition figures.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune made firm commitments to open up the political and media spaces and to release all prisoners of conscience.
Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid tells us more.
