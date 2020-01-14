Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia's parliament rejects proposed government [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Tunisia continues the struggle to establish a government.

Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli last week formed a coalition government of independent lawmakers, but the Tunisian parliament on Friday rejected it in a confidence vote, prolonging the political deadlock.

Africanews correspondent Massinissa Benlakehal explains the situation from Tunis.

