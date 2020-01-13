Libya's shaky ceasefire fails to halt clashes

Libya’s warring factions have accused each other of violating a ceasefire proposed by Turkey and Russia, as fighting continued on the outskirts of capital Tripoli as at Sunday (January 12).

The halt in hostilities only held for a few hours on Sunday before violence resumed.

A statement by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said it had recorded gunfire coming from Haftar’s forces in the southern outskirts of Tripoli. Haftar’s forces also countered with their own accusations.

In Sirte, the self-styled Libyan national army consolidated its control over the coastal city. In giving an update of the key town, Colonel Mohamed Al-Qabsi, Field commander of the 302 Special Forces battalion said the city had completely been taken.

“Concerning the liberation of the city of Sirte, the operation was coordinated and arranged by the general command of the army (LAAF), through the Sirte liberation operations room.

“The combat army units were at the required level, and they performed their duty in the best way. Now, thanks to God, the city of Sirte has been completely liberated.”

Turkey, which recently deployed forces to Libya to support Tripoli said all sides were trying to abide by the ceasefire and that the situation was generally calm.

The developments came as international efforts to secure a peace deal in the north African country picked up pace.

