Mali armed group talks peace, unity at congress

The Arab Movement of Azawad, one of the main armed groups operating in northern Mali, is advocating for peace and unity at a congress in Ber near the city of Timbuktu.

Mayor of the town of Ber set the agenda.

“We wish you full success while working in this congress which I am sure will be based essentially on peace, tolerance, living together, social cohesion in our country Mali”, Ber Mayor, Elmaimoune Mohamed said.

The Secretary General of the Movement emphasized the struggle endured by the people of Azawad.

“All these meetings are processes of showing that the struggle we are waging for our existence, for the return of our rights, is not only an armed struggle, but also a political struggle”, Ibrahim Ould Sidati said.

Sidati reiterated the need for peace in a united Mali.

“The Azawad is composed, not only of a single community but of a set of communities, and the room here gives an example of that. And all these communities are together today. They yearn for peace, they yearn for social cohesion, they yearn to live together”, he told the gathering.

The Arab Movement of Azawad is part of the Coordination of Movements of Azawad, an alliance of rebel groups, several of which have in recent weeks called for a merger to form a political union.

AFP