OVER 100 migrants rescued by German NGO

A total of 119 people, including 50 minors, have been rescued from vessels on Thursday and Friday in the Mediterranean sea by the rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, owned by the German NGO Sea-Watch.

The NGO said it had performed three separate rescue missions, including two in international waters off Libya and one in the Maltese search and rescue zone.

There were 14 women among those saved from two unseaworthy dinghies and a small boat.

The migrants attempting the perilous crossing to Europe set off from crisis-hit Libya, which has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Hiftar and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but UN-supported government that holds the capital.

