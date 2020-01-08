Remotely detonated Al-Shabaab bomb kills 3, wounds 6 in Somali capital

Somalia
A Somali official says a car bomb has killed three people and wounded six others at a checkpoint in the capital.
Salah Omar, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, says the blast occurred Wednesday as soldiers were conducting searches at a checkpoint.
He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets Somalia’s capital.
AP
