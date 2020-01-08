Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Remotely detonated Al-Shabaab bomb kills 3, wounds 6 in Somali capital

Somalia

A Somali official says a car bomb has killed three people and wounded six others at a checkpoint in the capital.

Salah Omar, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, says the blast occurred Wednesday as soldiers were conducting searches at a checkpoint.

He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets Somalia’s capital.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..