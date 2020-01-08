Kenya : Port of Mombasa records super growth [Business Africa] [Business Africa

Welcome to Africanews

Good figures for the port of Mombasa in Kenya, which recorded its best score in 2019, representing a 7.3% growth in container handling.

With more than 1.400 million twenty-foot containers handled in 2019, a growth of more than 7% more than in 2018, the port of Mombasa scored its best score in its history.

This is thanks to growth in transit and transhipment activities and numerous investments. A record which encourages it to go even further in its 2020 forecasts.

Electricity: a new approach for Eskom?

Can South Africa definitively get out of the grip of load shedding? This is what the policy of the new CEO of Eskom, the South African electricity company, seems to announce.

A new policy to get out of repeated blackouts for good. Eskom, the South African electricity distribution company, has implemented a new management and maintenance system for its coal-fired power stations.

According to its director of operations, this will reduce the numerous load shedding incidents that people face on a daily basis.

