Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Iran-US tensions: Effects on oil prices

DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

Oil prices recently rose sharply after the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq.
Analysts warned the action could escalate tensions in the region and affect global oil production.

The price of Brent crude jumped by more than 3% and at one point hit $69.50 a barrel, the highest since September.

However, The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in over three months, with jitters rising over the escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States.

All seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states closed in the red, on the first trading day since the death of powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani.

All six member states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are US allies and lie on the opposite side of the narrow Gulf, making them easy targets for the Islamic republic.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..