Algeria and Mali clash over security approach amid diplomatic strains

By Agencies

Mali

Tensions are escalating between Algeria and Mali over allegations of interference by Algiers in Mali’s internal affairs.

The rift was sparked by comments from Algeria’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, opposing Mali’s plans to reclassify certain northern separatist groups, including signatories of the 2015 Algiers Agreement, as terrorist organizations. Attaf emphasized that these groups should remain key interlocutors in peace negotiations and insisted that “a military solution is not the answer.”

Mali, however, perceives these statements as an intrusion on its sovereignty, straining an already complex relationship.

The two nations hold opposing views on how to address the conflict in northern Mali, with Algeria advocating dialogue and Mali increasingly favoring military action.

