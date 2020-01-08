Welcome to Africanews

'Deserved, pride of Senegal': Mahrez, Ba, Drogba, Eto'o hail Mane on CAF award

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Senegal

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane won his first African Footballer of the Year award. He becomes the second Senegalese to win the award after El-Hadji Diouf who also played for Liverpool.

Mane beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez to the continent’s biggest individual soccer prize – both contenders were absent at the ceremony.

Congratulatory messages have been flowing since the announcement on Tuesday evening. From Senegal president Macky Sall and the Football Federation, through to current and former players, journalists and fans from across the world.

Samuel Eto’o who won the first award this decade (2010) was a co-host at the event. He congratulated Mane for the award stressing how persistent and consistent he had been with his performances over the last few seasons.

Mahrez despite being absent tweet congrats to Mane after he helped Man City beat Man United in a cup fixture. The Algerian skipper was on target as City won 3 – 1 at Old Trafford.

Mane was also named in the FIFPro Africa – CAF Team of the Year. The 2019 Awards held in Egyptian city of Hurghada was the final for the decade 2010 – 2019.

Liverpool used their social media handles to celebrate the victory of Mane and of Salah who also made the 2019 Team of the Year. The issue of Salah’s absence continues to generate talk on social media given that the two previous years he won, Mane was present despite losing out.

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, was voted as women’s player of the year. Mane has finished as runner-up to Salah the last two years, and was third in 2016 behind winner Mahrez.

