Samsung wants you to use a ball as a home companion

Who says a robot has to have two arms and two legs? Well not Samsung. The Korean manufacturer has introduced its new robot personal assistant.

Ballie comes in the shape of a ball. Equipped with a camera, it moves around the house, watches pets and manages connected devices. Ballie even turns into a sports coach.

“What you see here is just one example of Samsung’s vision of a robot as a life companion. I think he likes me. Ballie recognizes you and stays with you. I like this guy. He even knows how to give me some space, said HS Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics.

Ballie patrols your home to keep you safe. He's a fitness assistant who gets you moving.

With Ballie, Samsung wants to help free oneself from the constraints of two- or four-legged robots.

Ballie has the advantage of stability. It also reflects the group’s strategy in the field of connected devices and health.

Sebastian Seung is the Executive VP and Chief research scientist of Samsung research.

“Ballie is part of the next evolution of the IoT (Internet of Things). More than just a passive device. It is actively useful. Ballie patrols your home to keep you safe. He’s a fitness assistant who gets you moving, even if you’d rather lie on the couch and watch TV. Ballie is a remote control that helps seniors connect to all the smart devices in their home and call for help if they need it. A new friend for your children and pets. And a camera that records and stores special moments”, Seung said.

The Korean manufacturer also introduced a new wellness coaching program.

“GEMS is essentially an integration of an exoskeleton with powerful software, all connected to Samsung’s AR glasses, a Galaxy smartphone and a watch and other devices. GEMS recognizes your personal fitness needs and optimizes the experience for you”, Senior VP and Head of Samsung design innovation centre, Federico Casalegno said.

The group wants to continue to push its prowess in the field of smart objects by exploring various themes such as the connected city and smart building.

AP