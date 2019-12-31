Welcome to Africanews

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

Celebrated South African musician and global children’s ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was set to perform at a concert ushering in the new year, according to local media reports.

Chaka Chaka was set to perform at a concert organised by the king of Buganda kingdom, which has been previously headlined by opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, who is a fierce critic of president Yoweri Museveni has been reportedly described as ‘the next Mandela’ by Chaka Chaka.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that Chaka Chaka had entered the country using a wrong visa, and was consequently deported.

‘‘An ordinary visa can’t allow her to perform in any income generating activity,’‘ Enanga told local media.

According to police, Chaka Chaka should have flown in on a working visa.

Ugandans have reacted angrily to news of the deportation describing it as a new low for Museveni’s government.

Meanwhile, president Museveni on Tuesday told veteran musician Kanda Bongoman that it ‘is important to note is that there wouldn’t be music, business or industry without freedom and security’.

The Congolese artist is in Uganda to perform at a different concert ushering in the new year.

