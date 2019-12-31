South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

Celebrated South African musician and global children’s ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was set to perform at a concert ushering in the new year, according to local media reports.

Chaka Chaka was set to perform at a concert organised by the king of Buganda kingdom, which has been previously headlined by opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, who is a fierce critic of president Yoweri Museveni has been reportedly described as ‘the next Mandela’ by Chaka Chaka.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that Chaka Chaka had entered the country using a wrong visa, and was consequently deported.

‘‘An ordinary visa can’t allow her to perform in any income generating activity,’‘ Enanga told local media.

PoliceUg Spokesperson Fred Enanga confirms that Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported back to South Africa .Enanga says that Chakachaka entered Uganda using ordinary visa and couldn't be allowed to perform without Work Permit. — Uganda Radio Network (ugandarn) December 31, 2019

#Breaking: Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported by security & immigration, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has confirmed. Enanga says Yvonne was given a tourist visa which apparently does not permit anyone to engage in any income generating activity like music concerts. — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) December 31, 2019

According to police, Chaka Chaka should have flown in on a working visa.

Ugandans have reacted angrily to news of the deportation describing it as a new low for Museveni’s government.

I remember this ( otherwise it seems rather extreme for #Uganda which is famous for its open door policy and has been known to gift passports to thugs and human rights violators CanaryMugume https://t.co/HRgTRzrLkZ — Angelo Izama (Opiaiya) December 31, 2019

Uganda, just send us back our #Yvonne safely if you don't want her to perform at your country

We love her here in SA. pic.twitter.com/YtoJMQInsD — Chicken Soup (@Chicken54138396) December 31, 2019

You have just deported Yvonne Chaka Chaka and you are here talking about fake Africans. Who is more fake than you ? — Marion Kafuko (@MarionKafuko) December 31, 2019

It appears her troubles stem from her previous show of support for opposition leaders, including fellow artiste #BobiWine. Too bad #YvonneChakaChaka — Evelyn Lirri (@Elirri) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, president Museveni on Tuesday told veteran musician Kanda Bongoman that it ‘is important to note is that there wouldn’t be music, business or industry without freedom and security’.

The Congolese artist is in Uganda to perform at a different concert ushering in the new year.