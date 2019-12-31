Liberia opposition postpones 'banned' protest to first Monday of 2020

Anti-riot police was out in force in the capital Monrovia to stop a major anti-government demonstration on Monday. But that was before opposition leaders announced a week-long postponement of the protest.

The rally was meant to voice anger at the West African country’s deepening economic crisis, which organisers blame on president George Weah.

Henry Costa, Council of Patriots chairman said the protest had only be postponed but will surely take place: “We are proposing or counter suggesting that we want, as the people of this country, January 6th Monday 2020.

That is the day that the council of patriots wishes to assemble its people. We also want to state very clearly, that we refused the Government’s proposal or suggestion that we assemble in a stadium for a protest.

“That is the day that the council of patriots wishes to assemble its people. We also want to state very clearly, that we refused the Government’s proposal or suggestion that we assemble in a stadium for a protest.”

The opposition accuses Weah, in power for just two years, of mismanagement and interfering with the judiciary. The United Nations, regional bloc ECOWAS and the United States have urged both parties to hold talks.