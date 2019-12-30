AFCON 2021 to witness more changes

Another change in the programming of AFCON 2021 is in sight.The CAF president recently announced that it would be Impossible to organize the game in summer as initially planned, sighting climatic reasons.

African Champions League, no threesome for the undefeated big guns. Esperance of Tunis and TP Mazembe held to a draw, USM Algiers surprised at home and Wydad of Casablanca revived their group, these are the main lessons of the third round.

AFCON Cup and three points for Pyramids FC, who are unstoppable. The Egyptians, who have been impressive since the preliminaries, recorded their third win games against Al Masry of Cairo. No other club have achieved such a performance in the AFCON Cup, and the results of Matchday 3.

We’ll have to wait and see who will stop Pyramids FC. The Egyptian club, playing in their first African campaign, continue their solitary march to the top of Group A. Sébastien Migné‘s side won the clash with Egyptian club Al Masry 2-1 on Sunday. And there were no winners in the other group match between Nouadhibou FC and Enugu Rangers, who played out a goalless draw.