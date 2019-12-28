Welcome to Africanews

Algeria, Sudan: confiscated revolutions? [Spotlight]

In this edition of Spotlight, William Bayiha and Elvis Boh zoom in on the fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. The two leaders were pushed out by street pressure in April 2019.

