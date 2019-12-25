Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Sudan rivals continue meetings over unity-govt formation

South Sudan rivals continue meetings over unity-govt formation

South Sudan

On Monday South Sudan’s president Salvar Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed that consolidatory talks on the future of the country will continue after the festive period.

International pressure is leaving both leaders with less option than to pave the way for a unity government come February 2020.

Information that seeped through official channels confirmed that Monday’s meeting at the presidential palace was centered around discussions to implement the peace agreement.

The two leaders have also reaffirmed their commitment to ensure lasting peace in South Sudan.

Both leaders have been discussing on the number of states and their boundaries and the deadluck is expected to be diffused in January when the talks resume.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..