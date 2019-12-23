Welcome to Africanews

Mali's inclusive national dialogue comes to a close [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Mali’s inclusive national dialogue has concluded with four key resolutions including undertakings to organize the next referendum and draft a new constitution.

Editor of the Mali Tribune, Alexis Kalambry, joins us from Mali’s capital Bamako to give us the meeting’s take-aways.

