Mali's inclusive national dialogue comes to a close [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mali’s inclusive national dialogue has concluded with four key resolutions including undertakings to organize the next referendum and draft a new constitution.
Editor of the Mali Tribune, Alexis Kalambry, joins us from Mali’s capital Bamako to give us the meeting’s take-aways.@NyashaKMutizwa
