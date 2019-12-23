Welcome to Africanews

2019, a formidable year for Salah, Mane and Mahrez

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

African footballer of the year 2019, no surprise on the list of finalists unveiled by CAF on Sunday. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez are the trio for the final. Who is better placed to win come January?.

Today on the show we are hosting, the big favourite for the title in the Ladies’ Ajara Nchout Njoya. The Cameroonian striker tells us about her fine season and the Tokyo Olympics, where she is preparing for the final of the qualifiers against Zambia.

And finally, CAF inter clubs take to the turf this weekend. Exciting fixtures of the third day of the Champions League and the CAF Cup. A day that could be decisive in the race for the quarter-finals.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

