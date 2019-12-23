2019, a formidable year for Salah, Mane and Mahrez

African footballer of the year 2019, no surprise on the list of finalists unveiled by CAF on Sunday. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez are the trio for the final. Who is better placed to win come January?.

Today on the show we are hosting, the big favourite for the title in the Ladies’ Ajara Nchout Njoya. The Cameroonian striker tells us about her fine season and the Tokyo Olympics, where she is preparing for the final of the qualifiers against Zambia.

And finally, CAF inter clubs take to the turf this weekend. Exciting fixtures of the third day of the Champions League and the CAF Cup. A day that could be decisive in the race for the quarter-finals.