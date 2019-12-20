Uniting in the fight against corruption in Africa [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Corruption continues to harm Africa, hampering democracy, development and the ability to bring people out of poverty.
Misappropriated funds account for a 25% loss of development resources on a continent where 43% of people are living in poverty according to Transparency International.
Africa regional advisor at Transparency International, Samuel Kaninda, gives his view on how Africa can unite to fight corruption.
