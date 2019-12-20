Welcome to Africanews

Uniting in the fight against corruption in Africa [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Corruption continues to harm Africa, hampering democracy, development and the ability to bring people out of poverty.

Misappropriated funds account for a 25% loss of development resources on a continent where 43% of people are living in poverty according to Transparency International.

Africa regional advisor at Transparency International, Samuel Kaninda, gives his view on how Africa can unite to fight corruption.

The Morning Call



