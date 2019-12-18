Mali inclusive national dialogue pushes ahead despite opposition boycott [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Mali has turned to an inclusive National Dialogue (DNI) to fashion out non-military responses to the insecurity created by terrorist groups.
Despite president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s quest to rally the nation behind the meeting, several opposition figures have failed to show up, complicating efforts to find responses to the multifaceted crisis that has plagued the country since 2012.
Malian journalist Fakara Faïnké, explains more on the dialogue.
