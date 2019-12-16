DRC to pursue smaller version of Inga III hydro-electric dam - President

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, on Friday (December 13), announced plans to proceed with a smaller version of the Inga III hydropower project.

The project is expected to expand over time, according to the president in his first state of the Nation address.

The Inga III dam, which will start with a production of 4,800 megawatts, will see its capacity increased to 7,500 megawatts and 11,000 megawatts in the long term.

In 2018 two groups of Spanish and Chinese developers submitted a joint proposal for a 11,050 megawatt dam that would cost about $14 billion. According to their analysis, the smaller version is not economically viable.

Meanwhile the Congolese officials are expected to meet with the African Development Bank in Côte d’Ivoire before 20 December. At the meeting an agreement on the construction of the project will be signed, according to President Tshisekedi.

Once completed, Inga would be the biggest hydroelectric power station on the continent in a subregion where the thirst for electrical power is in high demand.

President Etienne Tshisekedi was elected on the promise, to lift as much of the population as possible out of poverty, particularly through the development of infrastructure.