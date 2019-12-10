Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Two ex-Algerian Prime Ministers jailed for corruption, activists celebrate

Two ex-Algerian Prime Ministers jailed for corruption, activists celebrate

Algeria

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Two former prime ministers of Algeria have been convicted and sentenced to prison for corruption-related charges in a landmark trial.

Cheers rose from a crowd of pro-democracy activists who gathered outside the courthouse in Algiers Tuesday to hear the verdict against Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal.

Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and $16,000 in fines. Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and $8,000 in fines. They were accused of abusing authority in a car manufacturing embezzlement scandal.

Both served under longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Protesters pushed out Bouteflika earlier this year in part because of anger at corruption.

Some protesters shouted “Gang of gangsters!” and many waved or wore Algerian flags. Police surrounded the courthouse because so many protesters were trying to get into the building see the trial in person.

Unusually, the trial was televised, as authorities sought to show the public that they are taking protesters’ concerns about corruption seriously.

It was the most high-profile corruption conviction since the peaceful protest movement began in February.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..