Death and destruction as floods, landslides hit eastern Uganda

Uganda
The inhabitants of Bushika sub-county in Bududa district in eastern Uganda are totally helpless in the face of the flooding caused heavy rains in the country. The rains have caused deadly landslides and destroyed hundreds of houses.
The rains have forced thousands of people to leave their homes and took away thousands of herds of cattle.
According to figures from the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, floods and mudslides killed eight people and displaced 80,000 people.
It is feared these storms could trigger the outbreak of waterborne diseases and in the medium term a rise in the number of people in need of emergency food aid following the destruction of crops.
