Ivory Coast: Soro, Charles Ble goude meet [Morning Call]

Announced for several weeks, the meeting between Charles Blé Goudé and Guillaume Soro have taken place. The two Ivorian political leaders had not met since the crisis that followed the November 2010 presidential election in Ivory Coast.
Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister will contest as a presidential candidate for the October 2020 elections. He for several months has been trying to mobilize an opposition to President Alassane Ouattara
