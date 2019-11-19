Mochi: Robot that teaches children coding

The Morning Call
Mochi is a new way of teaching children to code and has been specially designed for children aged three to six. The educational system allows children to easily learn the basic concepts of coding while learning ABC, 123, words, numbers, colors and more all without having their eyes glued to a screen.
This week on the Sci-tech segment on the Morning Call, we talked about Mochi, a robot that teaches children aged between 3-6 coding.
