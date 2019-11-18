Welcome to Africanews

Tuinisia's Prime Minister pick Habib Jemli promises reform [Morning Call]

Tunisia’s Prime minister designate Habib Jemli has said next the country’s next cabinet should focus on reforming the faltering economy and restoring hope among frustrated youth. Jemli who is tasked with forming a government after the Ennahdha party nominated him for the prime minister’s job faces the challenge of creating a ruling coalition in an economically troubled country.

