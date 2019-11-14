DRC targets 63% budget increase for 2020 [Business Africa]

Business Africa
DRC’s $10 billion draft budget for 2020
An ambitious draft budget presented to the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than US$10 billion is needed for the various projects to be carried out in the 2020. This is an increase of 63.2% compared to 2019. A historic budget that the authorities are defending. They say that they are meeting the partners’ unfulfilled promises and the conditions imposed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Sudan’s worsening economic crisis
Sudan needs urgent reforms and budget support of about $5 billion to avoid an economic collapse according to the Minister of Finance, Ibrahim Elbadawi. The country is facing fierce criticism from the population, who denounce ‘‘appalling economic conditions’‘ as the nation remains stuck in a serious crisis.
01:50
BRICS leaders discuss global economic setbacks
Go to video
Nigeria, DRC, Ethiopia among top global contributors to pneumonia deaths
Go to video
DR Congo, Uganda to jointly build 1,200 km connecting roads
Go to video
Congolese forces kill 25 rebels in offensive
01:35
Floods render over 30,000 people homeless in DR Congo
Go to video
DRC president visiting Uganda with delegation of 117 people