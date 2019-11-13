Obtaining citizenship through investment [Business]

Obtaining citizenship through investment is nothing new. But the phenomenon is gaining popularity in recent years. To qualify for a second nationality through investments, you must have lots of cash. Today, the passport business has become very lucrative for some countries which have made it an asset for development.

As pioneers in this field, countries often anonymous and deprived of mineral resources in the Caribbean, have set up citizenship programs.

In other words, by investing or paying large sums of money, you obtain a second nationality that can grant you several advantages.

Citizenship protects your existing assets, as well as your future acquisitions.

Our Jean David Mihamle explores this subject on this week’s edition of the Business segment on the Morning Call.