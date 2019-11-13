Welcome to Africanews

Obtaining citizenship through investment [Business]

Jean David MIHAMLE

The Morning Call

Obtaining citizenship through investment is nothing new. But the phenomenon is gaining popularity in recent years. To qualify for a second nationality through investments, you must have lots of cash. Today, the passport business has become very lucrative for some countries which have made it an asset for development.

As pioneers in this field, countries often anonymous and deprived of mineral resources in the Caribbean, have set up citizenship programs.

In other words, by investing or paying large sums of money, you obtain a second nationality that can grant you several advantages.

Citizenship protects your existing assets, as well as your future acquisitions.

Our Jean David Mihamle explores this subject on this week’s edition of the Business segment on the Morning Call.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

