WFP, partners distribute food aid to flood hit Somalia

The World Food Programme and other partners are channeling humanitarian aid to the southwest of Somalia. The region has been hit by floods caused by heavy rains in recent times.

Nearly 260 tonnes of food containing high-energy biscuits have already been distributed to the population. To date, about 4,000 households have received food from the WFP.

“I received aid in the form of food, including flour and rice. I have my rations with me here, and I am very grateful to Allah”, a displaced person Halimo Osman Abdi said.

President of Somalia also visited affected areas to comfort those affected.

“We have come here to express our sympathy to those affected by the recurrent floods. We know that last year’s floods were the worst ever recorded. But this year’s floods could overshadow what we experienced last year. May Allah have mercy on those who have perished and those who have been displaced and on those who have been affected by the floods”, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’Farmaajo’ noted.

More than 270,000 people are affected by the floods in several regions of southwestern Somalia.

AP