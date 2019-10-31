CAR: Rescue and relief efforts underway after torrential rains [Morning call]

The Morning Call
More than 20,000 people have been made homeless across several provinces in the Central African Republic and an additional 8,000 in the capital, Bangui. It comes after two days of rain and severe flooding in the Central African nation.
Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada on Tuesday explained the situation had worsened following the overflow of the Oubangi river, located in the southwest of the capital. He then appealed for international support.
