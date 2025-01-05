Thousands flee potential volcano in Ethiopia

Thousands of civilians in a remote part of northeastern Ethiopia are being evacuated after potentially dangerous volcanic activity, officials said Friday.

The evacuations come after steam eruptions have been seen since Thursday from the long-dormant volcano of Mount Dofen, raising fears of a volcanic eruption that could put many people at risk.

Volcanic mud flowing from Dofen has caused huge cracks in critical infrastructure, including major roads, and dozens of properties have been severely damaged in the region of Afar, according to the Afar Region Disaster Risk Management.

The agency said on Friday that the evacuations are precautionary.

The residents are being taken to safer areas within the region.

However, Atalay Ayele, professor of geophysics at the Institute of Geophysics Space Science and Astronomy, based in Addis Ababa University, said the steam eruptions may not necessarily lead to a full-blown volcanic eruption.

Afar is one of Ethiopia’s driest and hottest regions, with a history of volcanic eruptions and frequent earthquakes.

The region is also prone to drought, famine and flooding that has forced many evacuations in recent years.