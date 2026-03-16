Ethiopia urges fuel saving amid Middle East-driven price surge

Faced with an alarming rise in fuel prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, the Ethiopian government is now calling on citizens and institutions to avoid unnecessary consumption and is announcing measures to stabilize supply and combat illegal trade.

During a press conference, Ahmed Shide, the Minister of Finance, described the price increase as 'alarming' and outlined measures to prevent a major crisis.

The Ethiopian government plans to increase fuel subsidies to keep prices affordable, purchase additional petroleum products to prevent supply shortages, and launch a national crackdown on illegal fuel trade, targeting sales outside official channels or at prices above the regulated rate.

The Ethiopian government has sounded the alarm over the surge in fuel prices, a direct consequence of tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping lane for oil transport.

According to the minister, these measures are accompanied by strengthened enforcement against individuals and companies that violate regulations, to protect the market and ensure fuel access for everyone.

Ethiopia, entirely dependent on imported petroleum products, is particularly vulnerable to global fluctuations.

Ahmed Shide emphasized the importance of responsible consumption and ensuring a stable supply amid uncertainty in international energy markets.