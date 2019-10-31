Africa's growth-generating sectors[Business Africa]

Africa’s GDP is currently estimated 4% . The improvement of the continent’s economic performance is allegedly attracting more and more investors.

Africa is one of the continents that is increasingly attracting investors. After raw materials, the rise of the middle class and the digital revolution are said to be the driving forces behind this growth.

Half of the countries that experienced strong economic growth in 2017 were African countries. This shows that the continent is moving forward with even more specific objectives. Five sectors have been identified as the main drivers of growth in the coming years.

To throw more light on this, William Brent, Head of Communications, Media and Content at Power of All, joined us online from Barcelona, Spain.