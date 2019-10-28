Algeria: 23 candidates for presidential election [Morning call]

The Morning Call
Algeria’s electoral authority has said 23 candidates have qualified for the country’s presidential vote on December 12. The election will take place eight months after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned following months of mass protests.
