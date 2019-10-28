Welcome to Africanews

Algeria: 23 candidates for presidential election [Morning call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Algeria’s electoral authority has said 23 candidates have qualified for the country’s presidential vote on December 12. The election will take place eight months after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned following months of mass protests.

