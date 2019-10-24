Congo's Antoinette Sassou new president of African First Ladies group

First Lady of the Republic of congo, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, has been elected president of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development, OAFLAD.

The group announced her election to the position on Wednesday, October 23. She takes over from Sika Kabore, Burkinabe First Lady who held the post till the latest election. Mrs Sassou Nguesso’s deputy will be Zimbabwean First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

By her election, the Congolese First Lady will lead the group’s steering committee which comprises eight First Ladies.

Other members of the steering committee include: Denise Nkurunziza (Burundi), Margaret Kenyatta (Kenya), Isaura Nyusi (Mozambique).

Completing the list are Aissatou Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, Jeanette Kagame of Rwanda and Fatima Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

What their website says about OAFLA to OAFLAD

In 2002, First Ladies of Africa came together to form the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), with the objective to be a united voice for Africa’s most susceptible citizens; women and children living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

Along the years, OAFLA has evolved to become an institution that is able to offer a continent-wide leadership in terms of advocacy in the areas of HIV and a broad range of maternal and child health intervention.

OAFLA currently named as the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) is an advocacy organization where First Ladies of Africa seek to leverage their unique position to advocate for policies that make health services accessible and laws that boost women and youth empowerment.

First Ladies of Africa reinforce favorable policies and programs through advocacy, resource mobilization and development of partnerships with all stakeholders at all levels.

First Ladies engage in various community-level activities to sensitize community and create awareness on health risks and policies.