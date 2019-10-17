Sudan hopes for return of foreign businesses

Khartoum is seeking to attract foreign businesses back to the country to help revive its ailing economy.

On Wednesday, four U.S diplomats opened accounts at a Sudanese bank for the time in decades.

Ellen Thorburn is Deputy Chief of mission at the US embassy in Khartoum.

We want to show that Sudan is open for business, that banks, international banks and businesses are welcome back here.

“One main reason is for convenience so we can use our new accounts and the debit cards in stores and restaurants as we move around Khartoum. Symbolic it is to support the economy of Sudan, we lifted economic sanctions in 2017 and we want to show that Sudan is open for business, that banks, international banks and businesses are welcome back here”, she said.

Sudan has been hit by foreign currency shortages. Despite the United States listing a decade-old sanction in 2017, foreign investors have not returned.

“There’s clearly been some dramatic changes in the Sudanese government and the timing seemed right now with the civilian led transitional government and the changes that they are enacting”, Thorburn added.

An economic crisis in December 2018 sparked a nationwide protest leading to the ouster of long-time leader, Omar al-Bashir. The East African nation is now being ruled by a joint civilian-military body, known as the sovereign council. The council is spearheading a transition to civilian rule.

AFP