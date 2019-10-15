Five dead in Guinea protests over Conde's 3rd term plan [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
At least five people have been killed in Guinea during demonstrations called to oppose a possible change to the constitution that could allow President Alpha Conde to run for a third term.
