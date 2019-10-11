Opposition pressure mounts in Uganda [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Opposition pressure is mounting in Uganda as the country marks 57 years of independence.
Click on video for details
Opposition pressure is mounting in Uganda as the country marks 57 years of independence.
Click on video for details
Go to video
Somaliland steps up diplomatic efforts to secure international recognition
Go to video
'Incompetence, bankruptcy of chiefs' led to colonialism – Uganda president
07:13
Body of Angolan warlord Jonas Savimbi to be exhumed [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Belgium names square after Congo independence hero Lumumba
Go to video
Eritrea marching forward despite unremitting hostilities - Afwerki
06:08
Study shows support for media weakening in East Africa