Nigeria: closure of land borders [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Nigeria’s vice President Yemi Osinbajo says with the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, it was important for Nigeria to take important steps. The VP explained that the closure was “to address issues bothering on smuggling and dumping of products imported through neighbouring countries.”

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

