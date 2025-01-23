US Congress passes bill to detain illegal immigrant accused of crimes

The House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that requires the detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft and violent crimes.

The measure was passed by a vote of 263 to 156 with 46 Democrats defying their party leadership and supporting the bill.

It marks the first legislation that President Donald Trump can sign as Congress swiftly moved in line with his plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

The approval of the bill came a day after the Senate supported the new measure which will now be sent to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Passage of the Laken Riley Act, named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered last year by a Venezuelan man, shows just how sharply the political debate over immigration has shifted to the right following Trump’s election.

It is expected to be the first step of his administration to tighten border security and further slow the flow of migrants into the country.

The bill would require a massive ramp-up in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s capabilities, but does not include any new funding.