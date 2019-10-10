Welcome to Africanews

Africa: Diversifying economies [Business Africa]

African’s economies face the challenge of economic diversification.

Digital economy, human capital, industrialization and global value chains, public-private partnership, energy and climate.

These are all themes developed at the last Brazzaville summit on investment in Africa. In addition to international partners, Africans have been called upon to invest more on the continent in areas such as infrastructure and manufacturing.

to follow, the intervention of Loïc MAKOSSO, managing partner of Aries Investment, a firm that advises clients in the structuring and financing of investment projects in Africa, based in Brazzaville, Congo.

