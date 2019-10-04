African medals at world athletics championship [Sports]

The on going World athletics championships in Doha is gradually drawing to the end as for a week now activities have been producing lots of excitements and African representatives have been featuring on the medal classification.

Burkinabe athlete Hugues Fabrice Zango, won Bronze in the Men’s Triple Jump, earning the country’s first ever medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The reigning African champion also improved the continent’s record to 17.66m.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech won the 3000m steeplechase with a record time of 8:57.84.

Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris who ended Mo Farah’s streak of world titles in 2017, successfully defended his crown in Doha on Monday.

Edris finished the race at 12:58.85, just the third time in World Championships history that the 5000m title was won with an under 13-minute time

His compatriot Selemon Barega finished in second place with the silver medal.

Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi pulled off one of this year’s biggest upsets when she won the women’s 800m category, beating pre-race favorite Ajee Wilson who only managed bronze.

Uganda was perfectly poised to make history, as it had two finalists in the race,the first time the country was featuring in the World Championships finals.

Kenya’s Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich secured the bronze medal in Tuesday’s 800m final, adding to the East African nation’s medal tally.

Rotich clocked 1:43.47, behind America’s Donovan Brazier who won gold in 1:42.34, and Amel Tuka of Bosnia at 1:43.82.**** ILLUSTRATION ATHLETES ***

Ivorian Marie Jose Talou won the bronze medal in the women’s 100 metres race before picking up an injury that caused her a place in the 200 metres final.

Kenya’s Agnes Jebet bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10.000 metres.

In total Kenya has two gold and two bronze medals tallying up to 4, Ethiopia comes in second position with 1 gold and 2 silver, Uganda has 1 gold same for Burkina Faso with a bronze and Ivory Coast with one bronze as well.

Match day today Friday will see South Africa take on Italy in the only group B match. A victory for SA is imperative as they are placed third on 5 points behind New Zealand on 9 and Italy on 10 points. While Namibia and Canada tail the group as they both are yet to register a point in the competition.

South Africa lost their first game 13 to 23 against New Zealand on match day one before dusting off Namibia 57 to 3 in their second game. Namibia lost her first game against Italy 22-47 before loosing to SA.

Egypt U-23 team was drawn alongside Mali, Cameroon and Ghana in Group A at 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The other group B will host Nigeria, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Zambia. The draws were held in Cairo on Thursday.

Egypt hosts the competition between 8 and 22 November at two venues in Cairo, Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three teams will represent the continent at 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.