Kenya's athletes run against gender-based violence

Athletes in Kenya participated in a 10km run in memory of long distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home last October.

The race held on Sunday was also a way to throw a spotlight on gender-based violence and the pressures faced by women athletes.

A UN representative in the country, Dr. Ademola Olajide, said he is hopeful about a change in atittude.

"Unfortunately in the region past we have had very negative news which regards with the athletics community as a consequence of gender based violence. So we thought it was important using athletics which is one of the platform that unite Kenyans as a platform to sensitize the community, to mobilize the athletes themselves, and to get everybody, men, women, young and old, to champion the cause of ending gender based violence", said the UN's represntative.

Long distance running star Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home barely a month after she broke the world women-only record in the 10km category.