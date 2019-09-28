Former French president Chirac dies [International Edition]

International edition
Former French President Jacques Chirac whose years were dogged by allegations of corruption, has died at the age of 86.
Meanwhile, UK legislators return to parliament after its now declared unlawful suspension, with the opposition ready to challenge the Prime Minister over his defeat.
Also, World leaders gather in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Also, World leaders gather in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
04:34
How will Africa remember Jacques Chirac? [The Morning Call]
Ex-French president Jacques Chirac dies
01:10
Egypt's Sisi wants external actors in Libya to stop
11:59
Brexit: MEPs support article 50 extension [International Edition]
Video: Throwback to Mugabe's final UN speech as Zimbabwe president
11:05
Court rules UK parliament suspension unlawful [International Edition]