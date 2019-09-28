Former French president Chirac dies [International Edition]

Former French President Jacques Chirac whose years were dogged by allegations of corruption, has died at the age of 86.

Meanwhile, UK legislators return to parliament after its now declared unlawful suspension, with the opposition ready to challenge the Prime Minister over his defeat.

Also, World leaders gather in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

