OCHA: '$4.2 billion needed to support Sudan crisis'

The Director of Operations and Advocacy Division, OCHA, Edem Wosornu, said at the UN on Monday that more than 11.5 million people are now estimated to be internally displaced in Sudan, with nearly 8.8 million displaced since April 2023.

Wosornu said that the ongoing conflict escalated in December with fighting intensified in multiple regions.

"In the Zamzam displacement camp, with civilians killed and injured by artillery shelling and reports of those seeking to leave the camp being blocked from doing so. On 19 December, three of our World Food Programme colleagues were killed by an airstrike on their compound in Yabus in Blue Nile State, " Wosornu said.

The 2025 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan will require a record $4.2 billion to support close to 21 million people, according to Wosornu.

Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the FAO, said that conflict and forced displacement remain the primary drivers of this crisis, which has been worsened by restricted humanitarian access.

"Sustained violence and economic turmoil have disrupted markets, displaced 11.5 million people becoming the world's largest internal displacement crisis and also driven prices of staple goods to unaffordable levels," said Bechdol.

When asked about the incoming U.S. administration, Sudan’s Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed responded, “President Trump is a deal maker. We will be ready to strike a deal with him—we are not coming empty-handed. We have our blueprint to engage with the U.S. at all times.”