How will Africa remember Jacques Chirac? [The Morning Call]

World leaders continue to pour in their tributes for former French President Jacques Chirac.

He died on Thursday at the age of 86 surrounded by his family in his Paris home.

He was a dominant force in French politics who strived to make France’s voice heard in Europe and beyond. Chirac was also a great friend of the African continent even nicknamed Chirac the African.

He was seen as Africa’s advocate in major international forums, advocating for the continent’s development. He established close and almost brotherly relationships with many of Africa’s strongmen such as Gnassingbé Eyadema of Togo, Omar Bongo of Gabon, and Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville.

His two presidential terms as president were marked by a number of French military operations in Africa. Notably in Côte d’Ivoire, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Central African Republic.

He was however criticised for his France Africa policy.