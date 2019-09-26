Welcome to Africanews

Ex-French president Jacques Chirac dies

France

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his son-in-law said on Thursday.

Chirac was president of France from 1995-2007. Under his presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

Chirac also opposed the 2003 U.S-led invasion of Iraq.

